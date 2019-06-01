Lakeland PBS
Detective Sgt. Michael Solheim Retires After 30 Years With Bemidji Police Department

Jun. 1 2019

After 30 years in the Bemidji Police Force, Detective Sgt. Michael Solheim has turned in his badge.

He started his career in 1989 as a corrections officer for the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department. A couple years later, he joined the police department as a detective.

During his career, he has been assigned to the Emergency Response Team and the Paul Bunyan Narcotics Task Force in his time with the police department. Solheim’s advice to his successor is to always stay positive.

“We work in law enforcement which is a lot of negative things that take place and to always stay positive and upbeat, and don’t bring your work home with you and never put your career before your family,” Solheim said.

