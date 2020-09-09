Deputies, Suspects Who Exchanged Gunfire in Blackduck Carjacking Incident Identified

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified two deputies who discharged their firearms during an incident last Friday in Blackduck. No one was struck by gunfire during the incident.

Deputy Tim Bender and Deputy Charles Nelson are on standard administrative leave. Bender has been with the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office for 31 years, and Nelson has been with the department for 17 years.

The BCA also has identified the two persons taken into custody following the incident. They were being sought by law enforcement following a carjacking incident, and were inside the stolen vehicle when shots were fired at deputies and at the time of the officer-involved shooting.

21-year-old Isaac Lee Nabors of Duluth was charged in Beltrami County District Court today with first-degree assault – use of deadly force against a peace officer. 20-year-old Rowan Dynami White, 20, of Cass Lake was charged with felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and felony DWI.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office released information about the incident on Saturday, and the BCA is investigating the officer-involved shooting. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the carjacking incident. Portions of the incident were captured on body cameras and squad cameras. BCA crime scene personnel also recovered a handgun from the stolen vehicle.

Once the BCA investigation is complete, the BCA will provide its findings to the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office for review.

