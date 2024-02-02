Delta Partnership Among Topics at Brainerd Airport Commission’s Monthly Meeting

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Commission discussed the 2024 airport plan as well as an outline for the airport’s 10-year plan during their monthly meeting on Thursday.

Another point concerned airport director Steven Wright’s meeting Friday with Delta to discuss adding earlier times to the flight schedule. The airport extended its flight partnership with Delta to and from the Twin Cities back in November last year, but the limited flight times are taking their toll on the airport.

The Airport Commission will gather once again on Mar. 1 for its next meeting.

