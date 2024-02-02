Lakeland PBS

Delta Partnership Among Topics at Brainerd Airport Commission’s Monthly Meeting

Miles WalkerFeb. 2 2024

The Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Commission discussed the 2024 airport plan as well as an outline for the airport’s 10-year plan during their monthly meeting on Thursday.

Another point concerned airport director Steven Wright’s meeting Friday with Delta to discuss adding earlier times to the flight schedule. The airport extended its flight partnership with Delta to and from the Twin Cities back in November last year, but the limited flight times are taking their toll on the airport.

The Airport Commission will gather once again on Mar. 1 for its next meeting.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Miles Walker

Related Posts

Brainerd Boys’ Hockey Breezes to 8-1 Victory Over Fergus Falls on Senior Night

Clothing Giveaway at Brainerd Legion Helps Those in Need

Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed in Crow Wing County for 1st Time

In Business: Dragon Forge Games in Brainerd Offers Tabletop and Board Games for All

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.