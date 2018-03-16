Delta Dental Plans Expansion In Bemidji

Delta Dental plans will bring 150 new jobs; expanding their administrative service, technology, and sales capabilities.

According to a release from Greater Bemidji, the company will be building a new facility that is expected to open towards the end of 2019. The ground breaking is scheduled for this spring.

Greater Bemidji says some of the reasons why Delta Dental chose Bemidji was because of the GigaZone broadband provided by Paul Bunyan Communications, the region’s talent pool, our strong education system and our quality of life are key factors in their decision.

Delta Dental leadership also shared they found the close-knit nature of the community’s leadership, as well as its focus on the region’s future, as unique to Bemidji.