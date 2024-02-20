Lakeland PBS

Delmar Jones III Hoping to Be Next Leech Lake District III Representative

Lakeland News — Feb. 20 2024

Members of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe will vote in two important elections this spring on who the next Leech Lake Chairperson will be, as well as their District III Representative.

14 band members have registered to fill the District III seat currently held by LeRoy Staples Fairbanks III, who declared last year that he would not run for office again in 2024. Delmar Jones III is hoping to become that next representative, who outlined to Lakeland News what he wants to do if elected.

“The first is focusing upon our employees. I plan to revise and fix Leech Lake Band and Leech Lake gaming policy to protect our employees,” said Jones. “The second aspect is to remove salary caps and wage caps from our longest and most dedicated employees. The third is actually increasing wages $1 an hour across the board for all Leech Lake employees enrolled or not. $2,000 a year provides families options. When they have more options, we have more ability to help feed our families, provide happy, healthy homes for our next generations.”

A primary election will be held on April 2 for the District III Representative and Tribal Chairperson races if there are more than two eligible candidates for each open position. The general election is set for June 11.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

MN House District 6A Rep. Ben Davis Announces Re-election Campaign

Navy Veteran Joe Fraser Launches GOP Campaign to Oust Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar in Minnesota

MN House 6B Rep. Josh Heintzeman Seeking Re-election

Trump Wins New Hampshire Primary as Rematch with Biden Appears Increasingly Likely

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.