Deer River Woman Charged in Fatal Hit-and-Run

Lakeland News — Sep. 22 2023

Jamie Scholer

A 37-year-old Deer River woman is accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian near Deer River last Sunday morning while under the influence of drugs.

Jamie Elizabeth Scholer is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death of 61-year-old Clement Nason of Deer River. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Scholer was driving an SUV ans truck Nason, who was found dead on Highway 6 at the intersection of Golf Course Road.

According to court documents, Scholer showed signs of drug use after she was arrested and admitted to using marijuana and methamphetamine the afternoon before the crash.

