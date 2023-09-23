Deer River Woman Charged in Fatal Hit-and-Run

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A 37-year-old Deer River woman is accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian near Deer River last Sunday morning while under the influence of drugs.

Jamie Elizabeth Scholer is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death of 61-year-old Clement Nason of Deer River. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Scholer was driving an SUV ans truck Nason, who was found dead on Highway 6 at the intersection of Golf Course Road.

According to court documents, Scholer showed signs of drug use after she was arrested and admitted to using marijuana and methamphetamine the afternoon before the crash.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today