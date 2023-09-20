Deer River Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run collision in Itasca County that killed a 61-year-old Deer River man.

Clement Nason was found dead in the northbound lane of Highway 6 at the intersection of Golf Course Rd. in Deer River around 5 in the morning on Sunday.

The State Patrol believes the collision likely happened between 3 and 5 that morning during a period of dense fog in the area. The vehicle that hit Nason left the scene.

Anyone with any information about this hit-and-run incident is asked to call the State Patrol’s investigator at 218-735-3729.

