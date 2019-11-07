Lakeland PBS

Deer River Football Ready for Warrior Battle vs. BOLD

AJ FeldmanNov. 6 2019

Last season, the Deer River Football team made it to the state tournament for the first time in almost 20 years. They liked it so much, they decided to do it again this year, shutting out Braham in the Section 7A Championship game to advance to state. 

Last year, Deer River faced-off against the eventual state champs Mahnomen-Waubun in the first round. This year, it’s a Warrior battle vs. the top-ranked team in the state, the BOLD co-op. 

This year, Deer River feels they’re more prepared for an upset, featuring a defense that has only allowed 14 points combined in their final six games, and a two-headed rushing attack that’s averaging almost 7 yards per carry.

