Lakeland PBS

Deer River Boys’ Basketball Makes It 8 in a Row with Big Win Over Blackduck

Lakeland News — Feb. 20 2024

Deer River boys’ basketball was on a seven-game win streak coming into this week, where they outscored their opponents by an average of 28 points per game. Blackduck has been struggling as of late but were looking to get back into the win column on Senior Night.

Blackduck played host to Deer River, where the Drakes were looking to avenge last year’s one-point loss. But ultimately, the Warriors would prove to be too much and went on to win big 99-49, making it eight in a row for the team.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Brainerd Boys B-Ball Makes it 5 in a Row with Win Over Fergus Falls

Park Rapids Boys’ B-Ball Beats Staples-Motley; Noah Larson Passes 1,000-Point Mark

Nevis Girls’ Basketball Beats Blackduck 54-37 on the Road

Bemidji Boys’ Basketball Beats Perham 78-68 to End 2-Game Skid

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.