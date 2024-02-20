Deer River Boys’ Basketball Makes It 8 in a Row with Big Win Over Blackduck
Deer River boys’ basketball was on a seven-game win streak coming into this week, where they outscored their opponents by an average of 28 points per game. Blackduck has been struggling as of late but were looking to get back into the win column on Senior Night.
Blackduck played host to Deer River, where the Drakes were looking to avenge last year’s one-point loss. But ultimately, the Warriors would prove to be too much and went on to win big 99-49, making it eight in a row for the team.
