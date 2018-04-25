Deer Management Discussed At Community Meeting

It may have been a small gathering, but what was discussed at this open house was valuable information for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Tonight provided the public with an opportunity to share feedback on the DNR’s new deer management plan.

From population control to chronic wasting disease, the deer management plan covers a wide range over the next decade.

A Q&A session was held for a majority of the event, with the DNR documenting the public’s input. Out of the dozen that attended the open house, many felt the evening was helpful and hope the Minnesota DNR will listen to the suggestions that were presented.

For those who read through the deer management plan, the Minnesota DNR is asking everyone to take part in a short fifteen-question survey so that they can continue evolving the plan.

For a link to the Minnesota DNR Deer Management Plan and survey, you can visit their website: https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/mammals/deer/management/planning/index.html