Deaths of Rural Pillager Couple Deemed Murder-Suicide

More information has been released about the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in rural Pillager on June 26th.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk says 64-year-old Terrance O’Brien of Pillager shot and killed his wife, 63-year-old Vickie O’Brien. Terrance O’Brien then died by suicide after he turned the gun on himself.

Police were asked by a family member to conduct a welfare check at their home in Sylvan Township after attempts to contact the couple were unsuccessful.

