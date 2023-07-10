Deaths of Rural Pillager Couple Deemed Murder-Suicide
More information has been released about the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in rural Pillager on June 26th.
Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk says 64-year-old Terrance O’Brien of Pillager shot and killed his wife, 63-year-old Vickie O’Brien. Terrance O’Brien then died by suicide after he turned the gun on himself.
Police were asked by a family member to conduct a welfare check at their home in Sylvan Township after attempts to contact the couple were unsuccessful.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.