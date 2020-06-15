Lakeland PBS

Deaths from COVID-19 Continue to Decrease In Minnesota

Betsy Melin — Jun. 15 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health has recorded 6 new COVID-19 related deaths since yesterday. This is a decrease from yesterday’s 15. It is the lowest total one-day death count since April 13th.  The total number of deaths now sits at 1,304. Over 1,000 of those deaths were those residing in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

There have been no recorded deaths in Beltrami Counties, there have been 23 cases.

There have been 12 deaths total in Itasca County, 9 deaths in Crow Wing County, there have been 2 in Cass County.

There have been 230 newly reported positive cases reported, bringing the state’s total number of positive cases to 30,693. 3,198 of those cases are from health care workers.

As of today, 353 patients are currently hospitalized, this number has been steadily decreasing. 186 of those hospitalized are currently in ICU. 26,609 people no longer need to isolate.

 

