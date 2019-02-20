Lakeland PBS
Deadline To Remove Fish Houses From Minnesota Lakes Approaching

Rachel Johnson
Feb. 20 2019
The deadline to remove fish houses from Minnesota lakes is approaching.

Dark houses, fish houses, and portables must be off the ice no later than midnight for each of the dates in the following categories:

Border Waters

  • Minnesota – Iowa – February 20
  • Minnesota – Wisconsin – March 1
  • Minnesota – North and South Dakota – March 5
  • Minnesota – Canada – March 31

Inland Waters

Dates of removal are determined by an east to west line formed by U.S. Highway 10, east along Highway 34 to Minnesota Highway 200, east along Highway 200 to U.S. Highway 2, and east along Highway 2 to the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.

  • South of line – March 4
  • North of line – March 18

County sheriffs may prohibit or restrict the use of motorized vehicles if dangerous ice conditions are present.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, if shelters are not removed owners may be prosecuted and the structure and its contents may be confiscated and removed or destroyed by a conservation officer.

After removal dates, shelters may remain on the ice between midnight and one hour before sunrise only when occupied and attended. Storing or leaving shelters on a public access is prohibited.

Rachel Johnson
