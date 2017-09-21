Dayton Applies Pressure On Officials To Protect Health Programs

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton is blasting federal health officials for holding up approval of a program meant to lower health insurance costs and threatening millions of dollars in cuts to health care for the working poor.

State lawmakers plowed $542 million into a reinsurance program this that should lower premiums by as much as 20 percent for next year. But the state still hasn’t received formal approval from the federal government as open enrollment quickly approaches.

And Dayton’s administration revealed this week that federal officials plan to slash $369 million in MinnesotaCare funding.

Dayton on Wednesday called the issues unfathomable and that they could cause serious issues for residents. He wouldn’t answer whether he thought the delays or cuts from President Donald Trump’s administration are politically motivated.