Dayton Against Plan To Use Vikings Stadium Reserve For Veterans Home Funding

Nathan Green
May. 3 2018
Plans to utilize excess funds from the Vikings stadium reserve to construct three veterans homes in Bemidji, Montevideo, and Preston appear to have hit a snag at the Capitol on Thursday.

The Minnesota House was expected to have approved the provision, but earlier in the day it was shot down by Governor Mark Dayton, where he said Republicans were raiding funds from the stadium reserve. Rep. Sarah Anderson (R) said that the Governor was “missing an opportunity” to help veterans with the proposed new veterans homes. (You can hear more of their comments in the video above.)

In addition to funding the three veterans homes, the House proposal would utilize funds from the reserve to fund a priority of the Governor’s: a new office within the executive branch to combat harassment and misconduct within state agencies.

