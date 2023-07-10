Data Breach at Itasca Co. Health and Human Services Exposes Info of Over 1,600 People

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

More than 1,600 people have been notified that their personal information may have been compromised in a data breach at Itasca County Health and Human Services.

Itasca HHS officials do not believe any information has been used fraudulently as a result of the incident, but they are recommending those affected to remain vigilant to the possibility of fraud and identity theft.

The data leak was noticed when an employee’s email account at Itasca HHS began sending unauthorized spam emails. It was then determined that from April 7th until April 11th of this year, the contents of the email box appeared to have been copied by an unknown party.

Officials from Itasca HHS say the affected data varied but included information that they use to maintain services to the people of Itasca County. Data that appears to have been exposed includes names, addresses, and Social Security numbers, as well as specific information regarding the types of services provided by Itasca HHS to people whose data was exposed. One person also had a driver’s license number impacted.

Again, Itasca County Health and Human Services says it has no indication that any of the information has been used inappropriately, but they are urging people affect o be on the alert. In the letter that was sent to those whose data was exposed, Itasca HHS detailed the steps those affected should take to protect themselves.

