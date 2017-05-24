Dairy Queen Is Going Back To The ’90s

Dairy Queen is bringing back two ’90s favorites. The Treatzza Pizza and Misty Slush are making its way back to the menu.

The Treatzza Pizza has a hand-made crust with a fudge cookie crunch that’s layered with DQ’s signature vanilla soft serve and topped off with a chocolate drizzle.

The Misty Slush is a slushy drink available in different fruit flavors such as Cherry, Blue-Raspberry, Grape, Strawberry-Kiwi and Lemon-Lime. It will also be added to the permanent DQ menu this summer.

“There is an obvious resurgence in everything ‘90s and both Treatzza Pizza and Misty Slush were fan favorites from that era,” said Barry Westrum, Executive Vice President of Marketing for American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ). “Those two treats were loved by fans from day one. They asked us to bring them back and we delivered.”

The Treatzza Pizza is already available and the Misty Slush will be available on June 26.