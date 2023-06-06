“D-Feet Hearing Loss Up North Walk” See Drop in Attendance for 2nd Annual Event

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Members of northern Minnesota Lions Clubs once again took to the trails along Lake Bemidji this weekend for one goal, to defeat hearing loss.

Last Saturday, June 3, marked the second annual “D-Feet Hearing Loss Up North Walk” took place at Bemidji State University’s Diamond Point Park. The funds raised would go toward the Minnesota Lions Hearing Foundation.

Last year, the walk saw members from all over northern Minnesota attend to support the Lions’ mission. Despite seeing a large turnout in 2022, this year’s walk saw a dip in attendance. Organizers believe this drop could be due to timing and lack of marketing.

“I thought maybe we’d have more kids here. We’ve been trying to do that, but we think it’s a bad weekend because of graduations and whatever else might be in the community,” said Minnesota Lions Club State Hearing Board Member Gladwin Lynne. “We’re hoping to build on this one and future years attract those kids. But I think maybe we’re going to have to more to a different weekend.”

The fundraising goal for this year is $120,000. Another walk was held at the University of Minnesota landscape arboretum in Chaska for members in southern Minnesota.

Donations can still be made at the event’s website.

