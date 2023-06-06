Lakeland PBS

“D-Feet Hearing Loss Up North Walk” See Drop in Attendance for 2nd Annual Event

Mary BalstadJun. 5 2023

Members of northern Minnesota Lions Clubs once again took to the trails along Lake Bemidji this weekend for one goal, to defeat hearing loss.

Last Saturday, June 3, marked the second annual “D-Feet Hearing Loss Up North Walk” took place at Bemidji State University’s Diamond Point Park. The funds raised would go toward the Minnesota Lions Hearing Foundation.

Last year, the walk saw members from all over northern Minnesota attend to support the Lions’ mission. Despite seeing a large turnout in 2022, this year’s walk saw a dip in attendance. Organizers believe this drop could be due to timing and lack of marketing.

“I thought maybe we’d have more kids here. We’ve been trying to do that, but we think it’s a bad weekend because of graduations and whatever else might be in the community,” said Minnesota Lions Club State Hearing Board Member Gladwin Lynne. “We’re hoping to build on this one and future years attract those kids. But I think maybe we’re going to have to more to a different weekend.”

The fundraising goal for this year is $120,000. Another walk was held at the University of Minnesota landscape arboretum in Chaska for members in southern Minnesota.

Donations can still be made at the event’s website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Bemidji Wellness Center Project Pauses as Sanford Health Steps Back as Owner and Operator

Structure Considered Total Loss in Bemidji Fire, One Injured

Update: One Dead After Collision Between Motorcycle and Pickup in Bemidji

Missing Beltrami County Woman Found Unharmed

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.