Cypress Drive Project Results in Lanes on Highway 210 to Close
Once complete, the Cypress Drive Project will result in faster more efficient traffic flow in the Baxter and Brainerd areas. However, until mid-August, lanes in both directions between Highway 371 and Baxter Drive will be closed for overnight work.
Delays may occur while crews close the lanes from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. up to seven days a week.
A new intersection is being constructed between Highway 210 and Cypress Drive forcing these lanes to be closed.
For more information on this project, contact Scott Hedlund at 218-855-1705. For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.
