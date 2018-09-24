Lakeland PBS
Cypress Drive in Baxter Closed

Anthony Scott
Sep. 24 2018
Between Greenwood Road and Industrial Park Road, Cypress Drive is closed for construction of underground utilities.

The closure began this morning on September 24th, and it could last up to two weeks. Commuters can still access businesses and other properties along Cypress Drive, but alternate routes will have to be taken.

Parts of Cypress Drive have been under construction all summer, as the city of Baxter is working on expanding and adding more lanes to the road.

The city of Baxter urges motorists to monitor the construction signage and drive with caution in the work zone area.

