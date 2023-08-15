CWD Sampling Mandatory for Grand Rapids Special Deer Hunt

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Deer hunters participating in the Grand Rapids city deer hunt and in the broader deer permit area 679 should be aware of and plan for changes in harvest and hunting regulations this fall.

The annual city of Grand Rapids special deer hunt begins with the start of archery season on September 16, continues through rifle and muzzleloader seasons, and ends on Sunday, December 31. New this year is that all deer one year or older harvested throughout the city’s special deer hunt are subject to mandatory chronic wasting disease sampling.

Hunters have several options to fulfill the sampling requirements, including the partner sampling program through participating taxidermists, self-service sampling stations, mail-in sampling kits, or by appointment at the Minnesota DNR Grand Rapids area wildlife office.

To date, two cases of CWD have been found in adult deer within the city limits of Grand Rapids. Disease management and bonus permits are available for use in conjunction with the city hunt and will allow hunters to harvest up to five deer within city limits.

Also, the allowable harvest for deer permit area 679 in the greater Itasca County area has been reduced this year to one deer of either sex, and no disease management permits will be offered in DPA 679 this fall. Wildlife officials say deer permit area 679 had a 32% increase in deer harvest last season, the first year of CWD sampling, and they are reducing harvest this year to avoid further reductions in the population.

In addition, mandatory sampling for all deer one year or older will continue this year during the opening weekend of firearms A season (on November 4-5), and carcass movement restrictions remain in place. The Itasca County-wide deer feeding ban has been expanded to also include deer attractants.

