Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Offering Free Women’s Screenings

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 7 2021

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Crosby Clinic will be hosting free breast and cervical cancer screenings for uninsured and under-insured women, 40 years and older, who meet income guidelines.

Eligible women will receive clinical breast examinations, mammograms, Pap tests, pelvic examinations, Human papillomavirus (HPV) tests, diagnostic testing if results are abnormal, and referrals to treatment.

“We think many women are not receiving these life-saving screening tests because they have no health insurance or their insurance has deductibles or co-payments they cannot afford to pay,” said Oncology Care Coordinator Dustine Parks, R.N.

Screenings will take place on Thursday, May 6, from 5 to 7 PM. Light refreshments will also be served and ladies will receive a swag bag.

For a screening appointment, call 218-546-7000, ext. 2135.

