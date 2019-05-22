Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Named Title Sponsor For Brainerd Lakes Area Tour Showcase
Cragun’s Resort took another step forward yesterday towards securing a Web.com P.G.A. tour event. Cragun’s is set to host a four-day event in August to prove to the P.G.A. they are capable of hosting an event, and yesterday they announced their title sponsor.
Cuyuna Regional Medical Center has agreed to a multi-year deal to become the title sponsor for the Brainerd Lakes Area Tour Showcase. The biggest obstacle for Cragun’s to host a web dot com event is money and this is a huge step in the right direction. All proceeds from the tournament will go to support the Cuyuna Regional Medical Center charitable fund.
“Well, when I think we looked at this opportunity it gives great exposure to our charitable foundation, and that was our number one main motivation, and then obviously the economic activity it can drive to this region, which benefits us and everyone else in this region,” Kyle Bauer, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s CEO, said. “I think it will happen. It’s just too good of an opportunity for this community to pass up, and I think they will support us.”
The Brainerd Lakes Area Tour Showcase is still looking for a few more sponsors to reach their monetary goal as they hope to host a Web.com P.G.A tour event next year.