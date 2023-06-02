Lakeland PBS

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Hosts Open House for New Crosby Super One Clinic

Justin OthoudtJun. 1 2023

The Cuyuna Regional Medical Center (CRMC) was eager to showcase its newest addition to the region as an open house for the Crosby Super One Clinic was held on June 1st.

The surrounding communities were given an opportunity to see the inner working of the new facility and all the services it would provide.

The project began roughly two years ago and faced a challenging construction process due to supply issued lined to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We started back in summer of 2021, we rean into a few supply chain issues so it took a little longer than normal to build the clinic.” explained CRMC Executive Director of Facilities, Dan Hoffard.

CRMC Chief Executive Officer, Amy Hart added, “All our vendors and our architect and all the construction folks really pulled it together and we were able to open on time.”

CRMC hopes the new facility will provide extended hours of service to the surrounding communities, as well as educational services with the clinic’s “Wellness Education Center.”

By — Justin Othoudt

