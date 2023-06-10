Lakeland PBS

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Breaks Ground on New Senior Care Center in Crosby

Charlie YaegerJun. 9 2023

This morning, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center held a groundbreaking for their new Care Center in Crosby. The new 45,000 square foot nursing home will cost $25 million and is being built as an additional wing on the Heartwood campus across the street from the CRMC main campus.

The Care Center that currently resides on the main campus was built in 1962. It cannot be expanded in its current location due to congestion, required repairs, and structural issues. The facility is also outdated and does not provide the independence or privacy residents want or need.

CRMC partnered with Presbyterian Homes & Services 20 years ago when construction began on the Heartwood assisted living facility. That partnership continues for this portion of the project as well.

“CRMC is pleased to be a partner in building this new nursing home,” said CRMC CEO Amy Hart. “The main purpose of the project is to enhance the living experience of the residents and to create a more efficient work environment for staff. We will continue to provide the same great care in a brand-new home.”

“Presbyterian Homes and Services (PHS) and Senior Housing Partners are also delighted to be a partner in this project,” said PHS CEO Dan Lindh. “This project brings to fruition our vision to build a one-of-a-kind senior community where seniors can live with independence and dignity while receiving the comprehensive medical services they need.”

The new state-of-the-art Care Center will take 14 months to construct, with plans for residents to move in September of 2024.

