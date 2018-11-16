Cuyuna Country Recreation Area Ranked Fourth Top Attraction In Central Minnesota

Explore Minnesota, the state’s tourism and promotion office, announced that Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area in Crosby was found to be the fourth top attraction in Central Minnesota in 2017.

The list was compiled by a survey based on reported attendance for the calendar year 2017.

Other attractions that made the list were Grand Casino Mille Lacs, Sibley State Park, Lake Carlos State Park, and Maplewood State Park.

According to Explore Minnesota, tourism is a $15 billion industry in Minnesota, and a key sector of the state’s economy. Minnesota welcomes over 70 million domestic and international travelers annually.

To see the full list of ranked attractions across Minnesota, visit exploreminnesota.com.