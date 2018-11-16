Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Cuyuna Country Recreation Area Ranked Fourth Top Attraction In Central Minnesota

Rachel Johnson
Nov. 16 2018
Leave a Comment

Explore Minnesota, the state’s tourism and promotion office, announced that Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area in Crosby was found to be the fourth top attraction in Central Minnesota in 2017.

The list was compiled by a survey based on reported attendance for the calendar year 2017.

Other attractions that made the list were Grand Casino Mille Lacs, Sibley State Park, Lake Carlos State Park, and Maplewood State Park.

According to Explore Minnesota, tourism is a $15 billion industry in Minnesota, and a key sector of the state’s economy. Minnesota welcomes over 70 million domestic and international travelers annually.

To see the full list of ranked attractions across Minnesota, visit exploreminnesota.com.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Initiative Foundation Focuses On “Growing Home”

Grand Rapids Launches New “Live Like A Local” Campaign

Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals Brings Millions of Dollars to the Brainerd Area

Crosby Recognized As “Best Place To Live” In Outside Magazine

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Kory Lesnick said

Thank you for what you and you and Kristi have done for our racing family here a... Read More

Angela Sloan said

It was wonderful being able to participate in such a worthy cause... Read More

D. Ostlund said

Thank you so much for covering this important issue. Every other issue (health... Read More

Jersey Teapot said

What are their stances on cannabis legalization?... Read More

Latest Story

Governor Mark Dayton Suffers Post-Surgery Lung Damage

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s governor says he suffered lung damage while recovering from back surgery, keeping him at the Mayo Clinic
Posted on Nov. 16 2018

Latest Stories

Governor Mark Dayton Suffers Post-Surgery Lung Damage

Posted on Nov. 16 2018

Pierz Football Has Their Toughest Test Waiting For Them On Saturday

Posted on Nov. 16 2018

Free Admission At State Parks The Day After Thanksgiving

Posted on Nov. 16 2018

BSU's Gunner Olszewski Named NSIC Defensive Player of the Year

Posted on Nov. 16 2018

The Spirit Of Giving Through Operation Christmas Child

Posted on Nov. 16 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.