Cushing Man Dies in Crash Involving Semi in Sherburne County
A 77-year-old Cushing man has died in a crash involving a semi in Sherburne County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Daniel Dennis Riordan was driving an SUV eastbound in Palmer Township on County Road 16 and a semi was traveling southbound on Highway 25 when they collided. According to Google Maps, the intersection had stop signs on County Road 16 but no stop signs on Highway 25.
The State Patrol says alcohol was not a factor in the crash. Riordan was wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the semi, 29-year-old Michael Gallagher of Ogilvie, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. The State Patrol says Gallagher was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash was reported around 2:30 yesterday afternoon.
