Lakeland PBS

Cushing Man Dies in Crash Involving Semi in Sherburne County

Lakeland News — Sep. 29 2023

A 77-year-old Cushing man has died in a crash involving a semi in Sherburne County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Daniel Dennis Riordan was driving an SUV eastbound in Palmer Township on County Road 16 and a semi was traveling southbound on Highway 25 when they collided. According to Google Maps, the intersection had stop signs on County Road 16 but no stop signs on Highway 25.

The State Patrol says alcohol was not a factor in the crash. Riordan was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, 29-year-old Michael Gallagher of Ogilvie, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. The State Patrol says Gallagher was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash was reported around 2:30 yesterday afternoon.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Car Crashes into Amish Horse-Drawn Buggy in Southern MN, Killing 2 People and the Horse

Deer River Woman Charged in Fatal Hit-and-Run

Woman Hit by Vehicle While Biking Near Crosslake Identified

Deer River Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.