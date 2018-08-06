Lakeland PBS
Curve Realignment Project Beginning On Highway 2

Shirelle Moore
Aug. 6 2018
Drivers can expect lane closures and delays on Highway 2 between Fosston and Bagley, as crews reconstruct the roadway. Highway 2 has been reduced to one lane in both directions from four miles east of Fosston to Polk County Road 4.

By mid-August, eastbound lanes will be closed and traffic will be switched to the westbound lanes.

The existing curvature of the roadway is sharp, making it difficult for motorists to safely navigate during icy or wet road conditions. Reconstruction of the highway will flatten the curve and improve roadway safety. In addition to the curve realignment, crews will also replace culverts and pavement.

Davidson Construction, Inc., is the primary contractor for the $2.4 million project, which is expected to last through mid-October.

MnDOT urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

