Current Winona State President Selected as New Minnesota State Chancellor

Lakeland News — May. 9 2023

Scott Olson (courtesy: Minnesota State)

The current president of Winona State University has been selected to take over as the new chancellor of Minnesota State.

The board of trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities appointed Dr. Scott Olson to serve as chancellor of Minnesota State beginning on August 1st. Olson has served as president of Winona State since 2012.

Minnesota State board chair Roger Moe said Olson has amassed an outstanding reputation in every role he has played and has the skills needed to build a common vision of what Minnesota State can become.

Olson will replace Devinder Malhotra, who is retiring after first starting as Minnesota State’s interim chancellor in 2017.

By — Lakeland News

