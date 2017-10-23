DONATE

Curling Season Is Back In Brainerd

Clayton Castle
Oct. 23 2017
You see it every four years in the Olympics. Now, the sport of curling is attracting people of all ages in the Brainerd Lakes area, thanks to the Brainerd Curling Association’s Community Curling Night on Saturday.

Those who are expert players of the game compare the sport to a popular board game, although not played on ice.

J.J. has been curling since his father introduced him to the sport at a very young age. To J.J., curling is much more than a sport.

While curling has been popular in Canada for decades, it is growing in popularity in the United States. And as Mary Jo Hamilton put it, it’s the fastest growing sport in the country.

Just in case you are thinking of joining a league or learning how to play, know that the Brainerd Curling Club is only open during the curling season.

You can see curling featured again in the Winter Olympics, happening early next year.

