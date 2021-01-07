Cuisine Cash “Cashes in” More Than $170,000 to Help Local Restaurants

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Starting around last Thanksgiving, the Brainerd Lakes, Crosslake, Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, and Cuyuna Lakes Chambers of Commerce began their Cuisine Cash program to help out local restaurants, bars, and breweries during their second shutdown. Residents could buy the $25 gift certificates to area eateries for $20. After the New Year’s closure of the event, the program has raised more than $170,000.

Matt Kilian, Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce President, says this comes at a perfect time. With restaurants and bars set to open again Monday for dine-in service, he believes the community did more than enough to save some businesses.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today