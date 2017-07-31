CSAH 48 Construction Update

County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 48 from TH 210 in Baxter to Minnesota Drive in Brainerd will be under construction for milling, bituminous surfacing, ADA improvements and signal system revisions.

Beginning July 31, CSAH 48 from Foley Road to TH 210 in Baxter will be closed. The detour will utilize TH 210, Knollwood Drive and Foley Road.

Traffic will be controlled with flaggers and a pilot car but delays through this area are expected.

The mainline construction operations are expected to be completed by September 1.