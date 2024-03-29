Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing SWCD Accepting Orders for Annual Tree and Plant Sale

Miles WalkerMar. 29 2024

The Crow Wing Soil & Water Conservation will be holding its annual tree and plant sale later this spring.

Orders will be taken until Sunday, March 31 and will be available for pickup on May 2-3 at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds curling building.

Trees and shrubs available include bur oak, crabapple, Red Splendor, jack pine, and mountain ash. While the county doesn’t have a lack of greenery, it could benefit from more variety.

“We’ve seen in the last couple of years with the different droughts and the amount of water that has come at different periods of time … that it’s become tricky for maybe some of the more ornamental plants, or also trees have gotten diseases,” said Melissa Barrick, Crow Wing SWCD District Manager. “This is a great opportunity for people to kind of replant, rethink what their landscape looks like.”

Trees, shrubs, flowers, and seeds can be ordered on the Crow Wing SWCD website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

