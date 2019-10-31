Crow Wing Energized Hosts Third Annual Workplace Wellness Conference

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

For the third straight year, Crow Wing County Energized held a Workplace Wellness Conference at the Crow Wing County Land Services Building. Over 100 members from several local businesses and Brainerd Public Schools spoke about wellness initiatives that they have in place.

Award-winning author, business consultant, and coach Annie Meehan was this year’s keynote speaker. Meehan spoke about how achieving exceptional results leads to achieving enormous rewards. Another important topic at this year’s conference was the importance of being aware of mental health issues in the workplace.

“I think that within our community and state-wide and maybe even national, there’s a lack of mental health resources, we’ve got individuals from the school district that will be presenting their make it ok campaign because sometimes we don’t recognize mental health issues when someone may be suffering from anxiety or depression,” said Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union Vice President Daryl Doucette.

This year’s Workplace Wellness Conference was another success as members in the community became more knowledgeable about encouraging and highlighting workplace health and wellness.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today