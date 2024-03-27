Crow Wing County’s Comprehensive Plan Enters Phase 2

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County announced earlier this month that their Comprehensive Plan has entered its second phase.

The plan is intended to paint a clear picture of where the county stands today and where it will ideally be in the future in terms of long-term development, land use, and other concerns.

The project team received over 220 responses from residents during the first phase. The community identified housing, jobs, and economic development as the county’s biggest issues. Patrons listed many other concerns, but the county says they can only focus on so much.

“The key with a comprehensive plan is that, you know, everybody has concerns,” said Chris Pence, Crow Wing County Environmental Services Manager. “Everybody has things that are really concerned about [and] want us to focus on. But if every priority becomes a priority, you know, then we don’t have any priorities. So we do have to really kind of, unfortunately, pick and choose some of the things that the county board really wants to focus on.”

Crow Wing County expects to conclude the second phase by the summer. More information on the comprehensive plan can be found here.

