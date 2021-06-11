Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Using Grant to Help Residents Find Housing

Lakeland News — Jun. 10 2021

Crow Wing County residents struggling to find housing may soon have help from the county government to help them find a home.

County commissioners voted 4-1 to accept a grant awarded by the state to help fund Community Services employees. The two-year grant will help employees focus on helping those who are in need of help or those who are looking to relocate.

The nearly $320,000 grant will help cover the costs of two separate full-time positions.

