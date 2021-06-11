Crow Wing County Using Grant to Help Residents Find Housing

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County residents struggling to find housing may soon have help from the county government to help them find a home.

County commissioners voted 4-1 to accept a grant awarded by the state to help fund Community Services employees. The two-year grant will help employees focus on helping those who are in need of help or those who are looking to relocate.

The nearly $320,000 grant will help cover the costs of two separate full-time positions.

