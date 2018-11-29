Lakeland PBS
Officer Involved Shooting In Bemidji Leaves One Person Dead

Crow Wing County To Sell Nearly Two Million Dollars Worth Of Land Next Week

Anthony Scott
Nov. 29 2018
Leave a Comment

Crow Wing County will hold a public land sale auction on December 7th for 86 tracts of tax-forfeited land valued at $1.9 million.

Properties for sale are located throughout Crow Wing County, from the Mille Lacs Lake area in Garrison, all of the way to Ideal Township, with many lots in Brainerd and Crosby. Among the 86 tracts available, 42 are waterfront properties and 19 are greater than 20 acres in size.

“These tax-forfeited properties have been selling fast over the past two years,” stated Ryan Simonson, Environmental Services Supervisor. “Whether people are interested in sites for building, seasonal use, or recreation, there are a variety of tracts available for purchase throughout Crow Wing County.”

Additionally, properties offered at auction in prior years that remain unsold are available for direct purchase any time over-the-counter. Information on how to purchase these properties is available by contacting the Land Services Department or by searching “land sale” at the County webpage.

A map of all properties up for sale can be viewed at https://taxforfeit.crowwing.us/. Interested buyers may also contact Land Services staff at 218-824-1010 or landservices@crowwing.us for more information.

The land sale begins at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 7th in meeting rooms 1 & 2 in the Land Services Building, located at 322 Laurel Street.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

What do you think?

