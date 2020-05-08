Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County to Hold Business Electronics Collection Event

Brad Hamilton — May. 8 2020

The Crow Wing County Land Services Department will conduct a business electronics collection event on May 20th from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Crow Wing County Landfill Site.

Crow Wing County officials explained that due to COVID-19, extra precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of participants and their staff.

Officials also released the following on the event: Billing for business/commercial will be accomplished through the Landfill Office. This fee is due the day of the event or within 30 days of receipt of invoice for those business that already have a charge account at the Landfill. If a business wishes to establish a charge account, please contact the Landfill Office at 218-828-4392 prior to the event.

