Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Reports Escaped Inmate
James Richard Ardito, 49 years old, escaped from custody on Tuesday from a Residential Reentry Office in Minneapolis.
Ardito was convicted of armed robbery of the First National Bank of Deerwood, Garrison Branch in 2007, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.
He was scheduled for supervised release, but escaped and a warrant has been issued for his arrest, according to a news release. He is known to abuse drugs.
