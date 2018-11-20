Crow Wing County Sheriff Reminds Public That Ice Is Not Yet Safe

Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl would like to remind the community that the lake surfaces in the area are not yet safe for foot or vehicle traffic.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the temperatures have not been cold enough for an adequate amount of ice to form.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds people to not rely on a cell phone to call for help if you end up in the water. Cell phones will often not work once they are submerged in water.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has recommended ice thickness guidelines that should be followed.

General ice thickness guidelines for new, clear ice:

2″ or less – Stay off

4″ – Ice fishing or other activities on foot

5″ – Snowmobile or ATV

8″-12″ – Car or small pickup truck

12″-15″ – Medium truck

These thicknesses are merely guidelines for new clear, solid ice. Many factors other than thickness can cause ice to be unsafe.