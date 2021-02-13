Crow Wing County Reveals 2020 Chloride Monitoring Summary

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Crow Wing Soil & Water Conservation District has released its 2020 chloride monitoring summary.

The mission of the monitoring program is to look at long-term effects of applying road salt. In partnership with Crow Wing County highway maintenance staff, the two started monitoring 10 lakes in the county that are close to major roadways where salt run-off can happen.

In total, the county measured seven of the 10 lakes, and the results are promising.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today