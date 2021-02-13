Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Reveals 2020 Chloride Monitoring Summary

Nick UrsiniFeb. 12 2021

The Crow Wing Soil & Water Conservation District has released its 2020 chloride monitoring summary.

The mission of the monitoring program is to look at long-term effects of applying road salt. In partnership with Crow Wing County highway maintenance staff, the two started monitoring 10 lakes in the county that are close to major roadways where salt run-off can happen.

In total, the county measured seven of the 10 lakes, and the results are promising.

