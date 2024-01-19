Crow Wing County Requesting Funding for Public Land Survey
Crow Wing County is seeking $300,000 in state funding for the Public Land Survey.
The Land Services Department said the first order of business regarding the survey is updating the remonumentation project, which entails verifying all land surveying to keep the previously monumented land survey.
And with Land Services already having grant money from state Legislature spending last year, the department is optimistic about the imminent progress to follow.
Crow Wing County currently has 54% of its remonumentation project completed.
