Crow Wing County Opposed to New State Flag and Seal

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New Flag and Seal for the State of Minnesota has been unveiled. The decision came without a vote from the population of Minnesota which has drawn concerns from the Commissioners of Crow Wing County during their board meeting on December 26th.

Several Commissioners of Crow Wing County stated that their constituents are not pleased with the decision to change the state flag. One reason was financial, as the logistics behind replacing every seal in the state does not make sense in their eyes, but Commissioner Paul Koering feels that Minnesota’s Heritage is being erased which is more pressing.

The Crow Wing County Commissioners voted to unanimously have a resolution drawn up by County Administrator Tim Houle, which will be voted on during the next meeting on January 2nd.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today