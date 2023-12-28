Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Opposed to New State Flag and Seal

Sammy HolladayDec. 27 2023

The New Flag and Seal for the State of Minnesota has been unveiled. The decision came without a vote from the population of Minnesota which has drawn concerns from the Commissioners of Crow Wing County during their board meeting on December 26th.

Several Commissioners of Crow Wing County stated that their constituents are not pleased with the decision to change the state flag. One reason was financial, as the logistics behind replacing every seal in the state does not make sense in their eyes, but Commissioner Paul Koering feels that Minnesota’s Heritage is being erased which is more pressing.

The Crow Wing County Commissioners voted to unanimously have a resolution drawn up by County Administrator Tim Houle, which will be voted on during the next meeting on January 2nd.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Sammy Holladay

Related Posts

Crow Wing County Fielding Comments On Proposed 2024 Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Plan

Crow Wing County Approves Budget and Property Tax Levy for 2024

Request for Zoning Change on Rural Brainerd Farmland Approved

Investigation Concluded on Breezy Point Double Homicide-Suicide in September

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.