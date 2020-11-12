Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Moves To All Virtual Services

Nick UrsiniNov. 12 2020

Crow Wing County unanimously voted to switch to all virtual county services at an emergency board meeting Thursday morning.

Beginning Monday, November 16, entry to all county buildings will be restricted, while all county functions will continue to be available online, by phone and by appointment.

The rapid rise of positive COVID-19 case count was the number one reason behind the decision to switch to virtual service delivery of all government functions.

  • In one week there were 560 new cases in Crow Wing County, which is 27.8% of all of the cases in the county since the pandemic began in March.

“We are not alone in making a decision like this. Many schools, healthcare, businesses and organizations are reconsidering steps to ensure the safety of everyone as our numbers continue to climb.” said Board Chair Steve Barrows. “Public health and safety is always our top priority. Our discussion to reach this decision was made to stay focused, protecting each other, while continuing to provide needed and necessary services to our communities.”

“I want to reassure our residents that staff will continue to work and offer the same services we always have.” said County Administrator Tim Houle. “Our snowplows will be out, our deputies will be patrolling our roads and all of our services will be available. We ask everyone to stay vigilant and continue to social distance, wear a mask, wash hands and stay home when you are sick to help keep disruptions across our county to a minimum.”

The County Board said they will determine at a later date to change from virtual services after evaluating the case county numbers.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Over 7,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Minnesota Thursday

Community Holiday Meals Changed Around MN Due to COVID-19 Precautions

More Updates on Brainerd Public Schools Distance Learning Changes

Update: Minnesota Reports Single Day Record of 56 COVID-19 Related Deaths

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.