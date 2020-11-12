Crow Wing County Moves To All Virtual Services

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County unanimously voted to switch to all virtual county services at an emergency board meeting Thursday morning.

Beginning Monday, November 16, entry to all county buildings will be restricted, while all county functions will continue to be available online, by phone and by appointment.

The rapid rise of positive COVID-19 case count was the number one reason behind the decision to switch to virtual service delivery of all government functions.

In one week there were 560 new cases in Crow Wing County, which is 27.8% of all of the cases in the county since the pandemic began in March.

“We are not alone in making a decision like this. Many schools, healthcare, businesses and organizations are reconsidering steps to ensure the safety of everyone as our numbers continue to climb.” said Board Chair Steve Barrows. “Public health and safety is always our top priority. Our discussion to reach this decision was made to stay focused, protecting each other, while continuing to provide needed and necessary services to our communities.”

“I want to reassure our residents that staff will continue to work and offer the same services we always have.” said County Administrator Tim Houle. “Our snowplows will be out, our deputies will be patrolling our roads and all of our services will be available. We ask everyone to stay vigilant and continue to social distance, wear a mask, wash hands and stay home when you are sick to help keep disruptions across our county to a minimum.”

The County Board said they will determine at a later date to change from virtual services after evaluating the case county numbers.

