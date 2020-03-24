Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Judicial Center Closed

Brad Hamilton — Mar. 24 2020

The Judicial Center in Crow Wing County announced it is no longer open to the public.

The court decided as of yesterday, to close for an undecided amount of time.

The Court announced there will still be some in person court proceedings so the front security area will be staffed. When someone comes to the judicial center, they will be asked why they are their and for what court proceeding.

The Crow Wing County District court can be reach with any questions at 218-824-1310.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

Crow Wing County Extend’s Local Emergency Declaration

Gov. Walz Self-Quarantines as COVID-19 Cases Reach 235 in MN

Brainerd City Council To Hold Meetings Online

Village of Hope in Bemidji Implementing New Safety Measures

Latest Stories

Crow Wing County Extend's Local Emergency Declaration

Posted on Mar. 24 2020

Man Killed In Clearwater County House Fire

Posted on Mar. 24 2020

BSU Men's Hockey Ranked 11th in Final USCHO.com National Poll

Posted on Mar. 24 2020

Former Beaver Whitecloud Signs Contract Extension With Golden Knights

Posted on Mar. 24 2020

Baxter Police Adjusting to COVID-19 Outbreak

Posted on Mar. 24 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.