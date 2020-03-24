Crow Wing County Judicial Center Closed

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Judicial Center in Crow Wing County announced it is no longer open to the public.

The court decided as of yesterday, to close for an undecided amount of time.

The Court announced there will still be some in person court proceedings so the front security area will be staffed. When someone comes to the judicial center, they will be asked why they are their and for what court proceeding.

The Crow Wing County District court can be reach with any questions at 218-824-1310.

