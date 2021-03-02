Crow Wing County Gives Out Remaining State Funding Benefiting Businesses

Click to print (Opens in new window)

In total, Crow Wing County received 359 applications requesting $3.3 million. However, the county only had $1.12 million to distribute. Grant applications from 281 businesses and nonprofit organizations in the county received approval.

Retail applications like convenience stores only received grants that covered basic expenses related to COVID-19 like hand sanitizer, PPE, and plexiglass.

