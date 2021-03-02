Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Gives Out Remaining State Funding Benefiting Businesses

Nick UrsiniMar. 1 2021

In total, Crow Wing County received 359 applications requesting $3.3 million. However, the county only had $1.12 million to distribute. Grant applications from 281 businesses and nonprofit organizations in the county received approval.

Retail applications like convenience stores only received grants that covered basic expenses related to COVID-19 like hand sanitizer, PPE, and plexiglass.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Beltrami County Plans for Recently Approved Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

Northwest Angle Community Comes Together to Build Never-Before-Seen 30-Mile Ice Road

Crow Wing County to Host COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics

Over 600 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Monday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.