Crow Wing County Gives Out Remaining State Funding Benefiting Businesses
In total, Crow Wing County received 359 applications requesting $3.3 million. However, the county only had $1.12 million to distribute. Grant applications from 281 businesses and nonprofit organizations in the county received approval.
Retail applications like convenience stores only received grants that covered basic expenses related to COVID-19 like hand sanitizer, PPE, and plexiglass.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.