Crow Wing County DFL Holds Local Convention in Brainerd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

On Saturday, Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party conventions took place all over Minnesota. Crow Wing County’s DFL convention was held at Brainerd High School.

During the convention, officers for the Crow Wing County DFL were elected. 10 delegates were also chosen to represent the Crow Wing County DFL at the DFL State Convention from May 31 to June 2 in Duluth.

Jen Schultz, who is for running Congress in Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District, also spoke at the convention as a part of her campaign for one of Minnesota’s historically competitive districts.

“[Y]ou get elected in a competitive district like … Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District through grassroots campaigns,” said Rick Nolan, who served in the 8th Congressional District as a Democrat from 2013 to 2019. “And you have people in every township, every precinct, every village who are speaking up for you at family gatherings, at teachers’ gatherings, at church gatherings, at picnics, at the hunting camps and whatnot.”

Republican Party conventions in Minnesota will be held on April 13. Crow Wing County’s GOP convention will be held at Forestview Middle School in Baxter.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today