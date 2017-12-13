DONATE

Crow Wing County Board Approves 2018 Tax Levy and Budget

Sarah Winkelmann
Dec. 12 2017
Tonight the Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners has approved the final budget and tax levy for 2018. For those that pay property taxes in Crow Wing County there is a decrease of 0.09 percent in the property tax levy.

This is the eighth year in a row that Crow Wing County has had a zero increase or decrease in the tax levy. The total levy for 2018 is $34,353,471 which accounts for 40 percent of all county revenue.

The board voted unanimously in favor of the proposal and Jason Rausch the finance director is proud of get those type of results after countless hours of work.

