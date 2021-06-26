Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Asking for Input on Tree Impacts on County Road 115

Nick UrsiniJun. 25 2021

Residents of Crow Wing County who live on Ojibwa and Nashway Roads are asked to provide input on tree impacts along County Road 115. The county is scheduled to reconstruct the roadway, but they are trying to save as many trees as possible that line the existing road.

“We may be able to save them and we want to,” said Crow Wing County Engineer Tim Bray. “The residents along there expect us to save them. I want to save them, and we’re going to do everything we can to save them.”

Bray said some trees would be impossible to save because where they are located is a necessary part of the design plan. To keep the project on schedule, Bray is asking for the public’s help.

“We want to see the public come out and tell us why those trees are important. It’s the right thing to do,” said Bray. “It’s hard to find a corridor with 100-year-old trees that are right up against, that are so sensitive that we really need to follow this statute. We’re committed at the Highway Department to doing it.”

The public hearing is scheduled for August 19 at 7 PM at the Nisswa City Hall.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

In Focus: Lakes Jam Music Festival Returns for 8th Year

Baxter Plans for Construction on Water Treatment Plant

Brainerd School Board Approves Childhood Literacy Program

Remains of Missing Man Identified in Cass County

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.