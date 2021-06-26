Crow Wing County Asking for Input on Tree Impacts on County Road 115

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Residents of Crow Wing County who live on Ojibwa and Nashway Roads are asked to provide input on tree impacts along County Road 115. The county is scheduled to reconstruct the roadway, but they are trying to save as many trees as possible that line the existing road.

“We may be able to save them and we want to,” said Crow Wing County Engineer Tim Bray. “The residents along there expect us to save them. I want to save them, and we’re going to do everything we can to save them.”

Bray said some trees would be impossible to save because where they are located is a necessary part of the design plan. To keep the project on schedule, Bray is asking for the public’s help.

“We want to see the public come out and tell us why those trees are important. It’s the right thing to do,” said Bray. “It’s hard to find a corridor with 100-year-old trees that are right up against, that are so sensitive that we really need to follow this statute. We’re committed at the Highway Department to doing it.”

The public hearing is scheduled for August 19 at 7 PM at the Nisswa City Hall.

