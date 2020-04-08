Crow Wing County Approves Relief For Homeowners and Local Businesses
The Crow Wing County Board Of Commissioners voted last week to approve a liquor license relief proposal for establishments that have been affect by the COVID-19 pandemic. Commissioners also voted to approve a proposed property tax penalty waiver for homeowners and local businesses.
Applications for tax penalty waivers must be submitted by April 30th to the Crow Wing County Land Services Department. To fill out an application, visit crowwing.us/taxpenaltywaiver.
