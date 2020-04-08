Crow Wing County Approves Relief For Homeowners and Local Businesses

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Crow Wing County Board Of Commissioners voted last week to approve a liquor license relief proposal for establishments that have been affect by the COVID-19 pandemic. Commissioners also voted to approve a proposed property tax penalty waiver for homeowners and local businesses.

Applications for tax penalty waivers must be submitted by April 30th to the Crow Wing County Land Services Department. To fill out an application, visit crowwing.us/taxpenaltywaiver.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today